Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been axed from future episodes, after former co-star Faith Stowers said the pair made a false police report about a crime she didn’t commit.

Variety reports that Vanderpump Rules network Bravo has cut ties with Schroeder and Doute, along with recent cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, whose racist tweets resurfaced earlier this year.

The booting of Schroeder and Doute comes after Stowers, who appeared in seasons four and six of the reality TV juggernaut, used a recent Instagram Live appearance to accuse the pair of levelling bogus allegations against her in 2018.

Stowers, who is black, said the incident occurred after Schroeder and Doute came across a news report discussing an alleged theft.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said during the chat, adding that Schroeder and Doute “called the cops and said it was me.”

Both Schroeder and Doute have issued public apologies, which come amid a widespread uprising against racism, bigotry, and the ways white people can weaponise law enforcement against marginalised individuals.

Their ousting arrives after an extended period of scrutiny levelled at reality TV shows like Vanderpump Rules, including its earlier counterpart, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I definitely felt like I was being treated differently from everybody else,” Stowers told the New York Times last year.