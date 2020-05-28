Days after footage of a racist encounter in New York City went viral, the man targeted in the incident has urged viewers to stop hurling death threats at his accuser.

Speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night, Christian Cooper, a black man, condemned reports that people had threatened the life of Amy Cooper (no relation), the white woman shown in the footage.

“That is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately,” he said of the allegations.

The video shows Amy Cooper threatening to call the police on Christian Cooper, after he asked her to control her unleashed dog in a section of the park where leashes are required.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she said in the video.

Central Park this morning: This woman's dog is tearing through the plantings in the Ramble.ME: Ma'am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise.ME: All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want.HER: It's too dangerous.ME: Look, if you're going to do what you want, I'm going to do what I want, but you're not going to like it.HER: What's that?ME (to the dog): Come here, puppy!HER: He won't come to you.ME: We'll see about that…I pull out the dog treats I carry for just for such intransigence. I didn't even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog.HER: DON'T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!!That's when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn… Posted by Christian Cooper on Monday, 25 May 2020

The footage received a considerable backlash, with viewers noting the racist overtone of her threat: that police would, by default, act with prejudice against a black man.

Amy Cooper was later fired and relinquished her dog. She also issued an apology, saying she isn’t racist, merely that she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions”.

He acknowledged the the apology as “sincere,” but added “I’m not sure that in that apology she recognises that while she may not be or consider herself a racist, that particular act was definitely racist.”

On reports of the threats, he added that it was strange that the people who objected to her attempting to “bring death by cop down on my head” would “turn around and try to put death threats on her head.

“Where is the logic in that?”

It was not the first time Christian Cooper expressed sentiments in that vein.

“I’m not excusing the racism,” he told the New York Times in a prior interview.

“But I don’t know if her life needed to be torn apart.”

You can watch the CNN chat below: