Folks on Twitter are going hog wild unleashing the most terrifying, nay, unsettling celebrity lookalikes unto the world and I simply cannot look at Khloé Kardashian the same way ever again.

I am not being facetious when I say I genuinely thought some people posted the same picture twice, or just got really silly on FaceApp. Some celebrities share such similar visages that, surely, biologists are scrambling to understand how such genetic feats are possible when two people aren’t related. As far as we know, at least.

First off the ranks we have Hailey Bieber and Vladimir Putin as a wee lad. Let the record show I have never seen a more conservative and autocratic child in my life.

The full lower lips. The expressionless eyes which look like they’ve witnessed manmade horrors beyond our comprehension but also, somehow, are the windows to nothing. I’ve got chills.

Next we have Jamie Lee Curtis and journalist Anderson Cooper.

Unlike Hails and Vlad, these ivory-haired lookalikes possess eyeballs which have seen everything everywhere all at once. Thank you, I’ll be here all night.

They also appear to have visited the optometrist together so they could choose near-identical frames which only enhance their likeness.

Here we have Zach Braff and Dax Shepard, who apparently are not the same person.

If Pam Beesly from The Office were a real person who could comment on things beyond the Dunder Mifflin cinematic universe, she would say this is the same picture. Corporate could try asking us to find the difference between the two photos but alas, we’re onto them.

This is Adam Scott and stand-up comedian Tig Notaro.

I don’t know who decided to rock the spiky yet soft haircut first — a chicken and the egg scenario, if you will — but props to Adam and Tig for going the whole hog when they realised they share the same nose, smile and jaw. Doing God’s work out here.

I love Nathan Fielder and Anne Hathaway as independent people and I think they are wildly attractive, but I hate that I see the resemblance here.

The perfectly arched eyebrows. The pillowy lips. The big doe eyes which, if you look into them for too long, will make you burst into tears. It’s simply too much.

OK, comparing Phoebe Bridgers to Queen Elizabeth II as a young woman feels extremely offensive on face value because, you know, Lizzy was a colonising hag.

Despite that old chestnut, it’s undeniable that ol’ Liz was a pretty lass, thus comparing her to the extremely beautiful Phoebe should not be taken the wrong way.

Is it cursed information? Sure! Do I never want to be reminded of this celebrity lookalike ever again? Absolutely! But that’s just how the cookie crumbles.

As you would’ve seen in the photo which prompted you to click on this story, Alex the lion from Madagascar and Jake Gyllenhaal bear a striking and deeply attractive resemblance.

At the risk of sounding like a furry (a big claim from someone who once ranked Neopets from yummy to fuggo) all I can say about this comparison is: I would. Sorry! But it’s true.

Finally, the pièce de résistance of celebrity lookalikes. The icing on the A-lister cake. It’s none other than Khloé Kardashian and Elvis Presley.

When I first saw these photos side-by-side, I hooted, hollered, honked and gasped at the same time. Thank God I live alone because I must have sounded like a goose having an asthma attack.

The smile. The nose. The eyes. Khloé and Elvis are one and the same, it’s undeniable.

It must be said that this particular comparison is hardly new, but it’s definitely the most realistic. Austin Butler may have ruined his voice forever playing the hound dog, but he’ll never have the natural je ne sais quoi that Khloé has got going on.