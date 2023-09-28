The Chilling True Detective Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here & I’m Ready To Get Investigating

It’s a good day to be a True Detective fan, my friends, because we finally know some details about the return of the beloved anthology series!! Yahooo!!!!

True Detective Season Four, officially named True Detective: Night Country is coming back early next year on January 14. That means that we’ve been waiting four years for this season. Thankfully, judging by the trailer, it looks like it’s worth the wait.

(Image Source: BINGE)

What is True Detective Season Four about?

Each season follows a different set of investigators as they attempt to crack a fascinating and titillating case.

True Detective Season Four follows detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) as they attempt to solve one of the biggest mysteries their small town of Ennis, Alaska, has seen in a long while. The eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappear into the neverending Alaskan night without a trace. When their bodies are discovered, Danvers and Navarro have to brave the cold and the darkness to work out why they died and who could be involved.

And fun fact, it’s the first television show Jodie Foster has starred in since 1975! Welcome back, Jodes!!!!!



Is there a trailer for True Detective Season Four?

Why yes, yes there is. You can watch it below.

Where can we watch True Detective Season Four?

True Detective Season Four will be available to watch in Australia on BINGE once it’s released.

Thankfully these days we usually get things the same day as the US so it won’t be spoilt while you scroll on IG or TikTok mindlessly in the bathroom at work. And if you haven’t seen the first three seasons yet, you’ll find all of those eps on BINGE too.

Happy binging everyone!