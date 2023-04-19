Twihards rejoice, Twilight is getting a second (or really, third) life as a TV show 11 years after the final film. I just know Robert Pattinson is frantically calling his therapist as we speak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, a series based on the belovedly cringe books is in the early development stages with Lionsgate Television.

There’s no word yet on what the series will be about, which is actually kind of exciting. It could be a remake, it could focus on new stories for existing characters, or it could be an entirely different offshoot.

Honestly, if they do stay true to the original story, I hope it’s about Alice Cullen’s backstory which never got the time it deserved. Or maybe a story that centres on the wolves, not the vampires. Or, even more fascinating, a series that expands the lore of the series by introducing other mythical creatures? Why stop at vampires and wolves? Give me evil lake nymphs.

Sinead Daly, who you might know from Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is involved in the script for the new Twilight show and will reportedly help choose what direction it goes in.

The show is so newborn that we don’t know what streaming platform it will be on yet — sources say the studio wants to lead the development before its sold, which is a smart move if you ask me.

If you’re wondering whether OG author of the series Stephenie Meyer will be involved in the series, sources reckon the answer is yes.

Wyck Godfrey, who was involved in producing the Twilight movies, and Erik Feig, who got Summit Entertainment to buy the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures made the terrible decision of ditching it, are both going to be executive producers. Which means it’s in good hands.

Despite this, fan reactions to the Twilight TV series are mixed: some people are keen, others think it’s mighty fkn confident to believe the magic of “Bella! Where the hell have you been, loca?” can ever truly be replicated.

you can’t top this pic.twitter.com/l7zYnzVfpt — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) April 19, 2023

the twilight reboot will NEVER be able to properly recreate BELLA WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN LOCA so they should just quit now pic.twitter.com/SG7pVGId4a — bug (@inkbugfic) April 19, 2023

idc for the twilight tv show cause they will not top this scene pic.twitter.com/Zlk6EwUQ49 — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) April 19, 2023

what robert pattinson and kristen stewart did with the twilight saga cannot be replicated sorry! pic.twitter.com/ha71v8EVB2 — cait (@timcqthe) April 19, 2023

I know Hollywood is a v cynical cash grabbing industry but I feel like they fundamentally don’t understand the lightening in a bottle success of works like HP and Twilight 😭 https://t.co/6WpOeVsNMj — I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) April 19, 2023

The news comes as HBO confirmed its streaming service Max is creating a Harry Potter TV series that will essentially be a book-per-season remake, as well as *another* Game of Thrones spinoff.

Harry Potter show. Twilight show. LOTR show. More Hunger Games. More Game of Thrones. More Big Bang Theory. It appears studios have decided to dig their heels into the specific moment in time right before they themselves decided new things were financially unviable. — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) April 19, 2023

hunger games, percy jackson, harry potter and now twilight all coming back….…. time is a flat circle — cay (@koralinadean) April 19, 2023

Given the wildly expensive creation of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Amazon TV series, the new Percy Jackson TV series, and the newly announced live action Moana and Lilo & Stitch movies, we are truly in our reboot era.