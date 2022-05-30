My friends. I fear my addiction to the internet has led me down an ominous path of no return. Yeah, I’m talking about the Demogorgon Fleshlight. I saw it. I can’t stop thinking about it. When did we stray so far from the light?

Let us pause, reassess, rewind. Repent? I feel like I probably should after the Fleshlight thing. The Demogorgussy.

As a palette cleanser, let us join the TikTok girlies in a much more wholesome internet endeavour. It takes all sorts.

A resurfaced clip of a very unusual in-studio performance from UK girl group Little Mix has garnered over 4.2 million views on the platform.

A fan page uploaded the clip of the band (with the original four members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards) singing their song Black Magic into human microphone stands.

Basically there’s four young women kneeling in front of each Little Mix member wearing a microphone stand helmet while they attempt to perform Black Magic. It’s just as chaotic as it sounds.

“The fact the mic is singing along,” said one comment.

“I would trade my life to be Jade’s mic girl for this performance,” added one particularly passionate Jade stan.

Now who else could be behind this level of chaos but our very own Hamish Blake and Andy Lee, those rascals? This stunt was concocted by the duo and the hectic performance was broadcast live on radio, which is pretty funny considering this is an entirely visual gag.

There now. Doesn’t that silly little giggle redeem us of all the internet’s impurity?

(No, the Demogorgussy renders any redemption impossible – but this is still a cute laugh).