Feel like you’re not operating at max brain capacity? You might need some culture, sweetie. Our country is crawling with cool art spaces, excellent literature and fantastic museums, to name a few cultural things.

We’ve rounded up five of the best for March. No thinking required! Even though you just nodded about not operating at max brain capacity… oh well.

Set in Queensland in the mid-70s, Riptides is centred on a fateful accident in which siblings Abby and Charlie swerve into the path of an oncoming car, killing the pregnant driver. They flee the scene, and from there, the effect of their actions becomes the subject of the book.

Sydney-based graphic artist Missy Dempsey’s latest exhibition recontextualises characters by removing them from their ephemera – there’s also a life-sized window installation which allows punters to become the subject of a work themselves.

Volt is described by The Australian Ballet as “Ballet meets The White Stripes. Pointes meet polka dots,” which says everything, really. Featuring a series of three ballets, one of which sees songs by The White Stripes reimagined, Volt is running 13 – 24th of March in Melbourne this month.

The Adelaide Fringe Festival is the biggest open air arts fest in Australia, so it’s a must-do if you love creative stuff. It runs for a month (14th Feb – 15th March this year) and there’s plenty of cheap events, ticket deals and the like if you’re a bit broke, including the incredible-sounding Yabarra – Dreaming In Light, an immersive light show inviting viewerrs to experience the Dreaming.