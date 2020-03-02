PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood to help you help people in need.

Brunch is one of life’s true gifts. It is breakfast with a sleep in, at a leisurely pace, with a more exciting meal than the regular weekday cereal. The good news for you is that you can take this pure delight and use it to help people in need.

Together with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, we’re taking over Sydney’s A1 Canteen on March 28 and Melbourne’s Bar Margaux on April 4 so we can bring you the ‘Bloody Brunch’ to highlight the importance and ongoing need for blood donations.

What in the heck, you say? Fair question. Let me break it down for you.

Submit a screenshot of your upcoming blood donation booking confirmation with Lifeblood (or click here to book a donation appointment). Tell us in 25 words or less why you think donating blood is important below:

There’s 25 spots at each brunch, and each winner will be able to bring two mates (without them even having to lift a finger). And what’s on the menu, you ask? Well, think luxe brunch foods with a twist. There’ll be iron-rich foods (get it?), with vego/vegan options, plus Bloody Marys (with or without alcohol).

Whether you’re into brunch or not (what?), you should still book in to donate and rest easy knowing that a donation from you will change someone’s life. Frankly, you should book YOURSELF a brunch after that super effort.

Did we mention you cop treats for being a good samaritan, with donation centres giving out things like chocolate, fruit, popcorn, toast, milkshakes, poppas. Nice!

If you want to know more about how your blood donation will help others, click here. Get on it, mates!