Over a decade after its release, cult tearjerker P.S. I Love You is getting a sequel.

Alcorn Entertainment (which produced the original 2007 film) has just acquired the film rights to Cecelia Ahern’s novel Postscript, the followup to the first book.

P.S. I Love You starred Hilary Swank as Holly Reilly-Kennedy, a widow who discoverers a series of letters written by her late husband Gerry, played by Gerard Butler. He ended each letter with “P.S. I love you”, and I promise you I’m not crying in the office rn.

Critics may have panned it but the rest of us were HOOKED. It ended up raking in $156 million at the box office and tbh the movie still holds up today.

In Postscript, Holly’s sister invites her on her podcast to discuss the letters, 7 years on. This leads to the formation of a club for those who want to write parting letters to their loved ones.

“A deeply emotional project for me, Postscript is the PS to my PS and while it is a sequel, it is also a story that stands alone about living a purposeful life in the face of illness, grief and loss,” Ahern said during the book’s launch last year.

“I hope that new readers and PS, I Love You fans alike will embrace Holly’s new journey.”

While the the original film was set in the US as opposed to Ireland, where the book was set, the rest of the plot remained faithful to the novel. Let’s hope Postscript keeps this up.

We don’t know yet if Swank and Butler are down for round 2, but I mean, I sure am.