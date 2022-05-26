If you could travel back in time, would you suck yourself off/eat yourself out? It’s the age-old question that’s been asked for generations. Thanks to HBO’s new TV series The Time Traveler’s Wife, we now know what it would look like.

Everyone and their nonna is talking about The Time Traveler’s Wife at the moment, it seems. Some are sobbing openly onto their Twitter feeds while others are in pure shock that they just witnessed someone having sex oral with themselves.

Trust HBO to give us a full-blown scene (pun intended) of a guy going back through time just to give himself some gluck gluck.

The scene involves the main character Henry (Theo James) talking about the time his father first discovered he had powers.

Flashback to 16-year-old Henry (Brian Altemus) giving himself some Super Suck 6000, then bam, his dad walks in. Imagine trying to explain that fkn mess.

Here’s the scene, you horndog.

In typical HBO fashion (see: Euphoria) the character on screen is 16-years-old but the actor playing him is fkn 30.

No more underaged sex scenes on our screens, please!!!

According to episode one of The Time Traveler’s Wife, a gobby isn’t the only thing Henry gives himself.

Please gaze upon the clip below where he very clearly implies he’s fucked the shit out of himself.

The strangest part about all this is that the scene is completely accurate to the 2003 novel of the same name.

The 2009 movie adaptation of the novel starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana just wasn’t brave enough to show us what a time traveler learns at clarinet school.

While some viewers are positively perturbed by the knob job scene, others can’t get over how hot the fkn leading man is.

And some are busy asking themselves whether they would slurp on their own meat candle or dive into their front yard pool.

I truly do not want to think about this any longer, and I’m unsure what my answer would be.

I mean maybe? I give great noggin.

