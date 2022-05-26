If you could travel back in time, would you suck yourself off/eat yourself out? It’s the age-old question that’s been asked for generations. Thanks to HBO’s new TV series The Time Traveler’s Wife, we now know what it would look like.

Everyone and their nonna is talking about The Time Traveler’s Wife at the moment, it seems. Some are sobbing openly onto their Twitter feeds while others are in pure shock that they just witnessed someone having sex oral with themselves.

Trust HBO to give us a full-blown scene (pun intended) of a guy going back through time just to give himself some gluck gluck.

The scene involves the main character Henry (Theo James) talking about the time his father first discovered he had powers.

Flashback to 16-year-old Henry (Brian Altemus) giving himself some Super Suck 6000, then bam, his dad walks in. Imagine trying to explain that fkn mess.

Here’s the scene, you horndog.

I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I'm like…. maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out? pic.twitter.com/07R25R4jju — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 23, 2022

The Time Traveler's Wife is truly wild.

Just straight up jumping from an incredibly depressing scene to "Of course I time travelled to suck myself off, wouldn't you?" — Luke Ruddick (@Buxnalaus85) May 23, 2022

In typical HBO fashion (see: Euphoria) the character on screen is 16-years-old but the actor playing him is fkn 30.

No more underaged sex scenes on our screens, please!!!

According to episode one of The Time Traveler’s Wife, a gobby isn’t the only thing Henry gives himself.

Please gaze upon the clip below where he very clearly implies he’s fucked the shit out of himself.

According to episode 1 they probably did more than that lol pic.twitter.com/sEaoM7BhJG — kr (@kyleryan0444) May 24, 2022

The strangest part about all this is that the scene is completely accurate to the 2003 novel of the same name.

The 2009 movie adaptation of the novel starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana just wasn’t brave enough to show us what a time traveler learns at clarinet school.

Wait I don’t remember this scene in the book either did we all just collectively block it from our memories 💀 — Angela Kim (@angelakim_) May 24, 2022

No I think in this scene he was just travelling like 2 months back in time or something so they look pretty much the same — Neenz (@Peaches_n_Neenz) May 24, 2022

While some viewers are positively perturbed by the knob job scene, others can’t get over how hot the fkn leading man is.

“Watching the time traveler’s wife for the plot”



The plot pic.twitter.com/OEsKr05otZ — Amina (@animaxali) May 17, 2022

And some are busy asking themselves whether they would slurp on their own meat candle or dive into their front yard pool.

Who is voting nah?? Like. Let’s be reasonable. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 24, 2022

Me if I ever catch younger me in the time warp : pic.twitter.com/MrAmJ3MamO — Vinnie Gognitti (@Emperor_Tesla) May 25, 2022

I truly do not want to think about this any longer, and I’m unsure what my answer would be.

I mean maybe? I give great noggin.