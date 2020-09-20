Modern problems require modern solutions, so when a storm knocked out the power supply to his front gate, threatening to make him late for work, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson simply ripped it off is hinges and went about his day.

In a post to Instagram yesterday, The Rock revealed that, when first faced with this annoying predicament, he tried to override the hydraulic system to get the gates open. This usually works when the power goes out, he said, but he had no luck this time.

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait,” he continued. “By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day.”

The Rock is currently filming action-comedy Red Notice, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, so it’s likely he was rushing to get there. You don’t want to let either of these people down, let alone the crew! He therefore did the only thing he could.

“I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself,” he explained. “Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later – and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared.””

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work,” he said, sharing a facepalm emoji.

The Rock has signed on to play the title role in DC’s Black Adam, which goes into production next year, and he said that, based on his manoeuvre with the gate, he’s ready to take on the role. We would have to agree.