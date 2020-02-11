In news that’ll make you bloody beam, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s daughter, Simone Johnson, is following in her father’s, grandfather’s, and great-grandfather’s footsteps.

The WWE Network announced on Monday that Simone has kicked off her training to become a [yells into microphone] WWE SUPERSTAR at the Performance Centre in Orlando Florida. If all goes well, and it will, Simone will become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. She follows the path of her dad, grandad Rocky Johnson, and great-grandad “High Chief” Peter Maivia.

Hell yeah.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said, ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you,” Simone shared on Instagram to celebrate the news. “I’m humbled, grateful, and ready to work. Let’s do this.”

Mum, Dany Garcia, celebrated the news on Instagram as well.

“It’s been a blessing of my life to watch you grow @simoneGJohnson and while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn.”

And of course Simone’s ol’ man, The Rock, shared a lovely tribute as well.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” he wrote. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe and @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete.

“Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn and own.”

Head Coach Matt Bloom and Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato will lead the charge at the Performance Centre.

Once again, HELL YEAH.