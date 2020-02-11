Last night, after Parasite cleaned up at the Oscars I thought of nothing else but sweet, sweet victory. Then, as I was in bed about to doze off, I remembered one crucial fact from the night: Jerry from Cheer had been Ellen‘s Oscars correspondent, and I hadn’t aggressively stalked the internet for pictures and videos yet. How rude of me.

Jerry, full name Jeremiah Harris, is one of the breakout stars from Netflix’s insanely popular cheerleading docuseries. I know shit-all about cheerleading, but I binged the entire thing in a day. I am now extremely invested in Jerry’s life and success. It is impossible not to love Jerry. Impossible.

Anywho, as I was writing this yarn Ellen shared a video of Jerry’s night at the Oscars. It is simply perfection.

To name a few celebrities, Jerry got to talk to Brad Pitt, Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Laura Dern.

Why does knowing that Jerry from Cheer met Janelle Monae on the red carpet bring me so much joy?! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1WKTTtThf9 — WILDFANG (@wearewildfang) February 10, 2020

Dern, who won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story, mat-talked Jerry.

“My daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was driving in the car,” she told him. “We love you. And we love your big beautiful heart.”

Jerry also got to interview a very excited Greta Gerwig, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Idina Menzel, Regina King, Renée Zellweger, and Natalie Portman.

Did you guys watch to the end of the video? To the part where Ellen’s sponsor, Shutterfly, gives Jerry $10,000? MY HEART. He deserves the world and more.

“Who would’ve thought I’d be at the Oscars???” Jerry captioned a pic of himself from the night. “Thank you so much @theellenshow and your team for EVERYTHING.”

He looked so CUTE. And look at his tie!

And the pièce de résistance: Jerry and Navarro cheer coach Andy Cosferent at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

If you’re quick, there are still a couple of piccies from the night on Jerry’s Instagram story. Go ahead, suss away.

Cheer is streaming on Netflix now.