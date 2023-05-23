Don’t Believe The Overly Harsh Reviews On The Little Mermaid Remake

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid is here and every journalist on the planet has taken a dive into the murky waters of film reviewing, each one keen to craft the most savage or uplifting take on this controversial movie. Me? I’m just the messenger (don’t shoot me), who is here to tell you that you shouldn’t believe the reviews you read before going to see this film. Like, at all.

Before critiquing the critiques I would like to say ONE negative thing about the film that had me gasping for air. It’s pretty dark. Disney and its adopted child Marvel have had a colour problem for quite some time now, preferring dark and moody lighting to gorgeous, bright scenes.

I get it, it adds realism to a movie about men at sea and mermaids lusting for the surface, but this isn’t Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. In fact, nothing should ever be Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Here’s what reviews have been saying about The Little Mermaid remake:

1/5Damn, tell us how you really feel. 2/5Okay this one made me giggle. 3/5They didn’t even TRY to be punny. 4/5Oof. Advertisement 5/5Oceanic puns really make a splash.