The 2022 Golden Globes are in full swing, but if you’re wondering why you haven’t seen any red carpet pics splashed across social media, it’s because this year there was no red carpet.
There’s also no host, no performances, and not even a livestream.
But if you’re not in it for the glitz and the glam and just wanna know who wins, here’s the list of winners and nominees:
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture
-
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
-
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
-
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
-
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
-
Kieran Culkin, Succession
-
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
-
WINNER: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game
Best Motion Picture — Animated
-
WINNER: Encanto
-
Flee
-
Luca
-
My Sunny Maad
-
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actor in a TV Series — Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Motion Picture — non-English Language
-
Compartment No. 6, Germany/Russia/Finland
-
WINNER: Drive My Car, Japan
-
The Hand of God, Italy
-
A Hero, Iran/France
-
Parallel Mothers, Spain
Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
-
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
-
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture or TV Series
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Gennius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actress in a TV series — Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy
-
The Great
-
WINNER: Hacks
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- WINNER: The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
-
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
-
WINNER: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … BOOM!
-
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
-
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture
-
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
-
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
-
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-
Troy Kotsur, CODA
-
WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- WINNER: Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
-
King Richard, Be Alive
-
Encanto, Dos Oruguitas
-
Belfast, Down to Joy
-
Respect, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
-
No Time To Die, No Time To Die
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
-
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
-
Germaine Franco, Encanto
-
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
-
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
-
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
-
Marion Cotillard, Annette
-
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
-
Emma Stone, Cruella
-
WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best TV Series — Drama
-
Lupin
-
The Morning Show
-
Pose
-
Squid Game
-
WINNER: Succession
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
-
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
-
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
-
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Director — Motion Picture
-
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
-
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (2021)
-
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- tick, tick … BOOM!
- WINNER: West Side Story (2021)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
-
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
-
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Huge kudos to all the winners and nominees!