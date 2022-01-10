The 2022 Golden Globes are in full swing, but if you’re wondering why you haven’t seen any red carpet pics splashed across social media, it’s because this year there was no red carpet.

There’s also no host, no performances, and not even a livestream.

But if you’re not in it for the glitz and the glam and just wanna know who wins, here’s the list of winners and nominees:

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

WINNER: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture — Animated

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Actor in a TV Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Motion Picture — non-English Language

Compartment No. 6, Germany/Russia/Finland

WINNER: Drive My Car, Japan

The Hand of God, Italy

A Hero, Iran/France

Parallel Mothers, Spain

Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture or TV Series

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Gennius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actress in a TV series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy

The Great

WINNER: Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

WINNER: Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

King Richard, Be Alive

Encanto, Dos Oruguitas

Belfast, Down to Joy

Respect, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

No Time To Die, No Time To Die

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best TV Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (2021)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … BOOM!

WINNER: West Side Story (2021)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Huge kudos to all the winners and nominees!