Over the weekend, it was announced that Hartley Sawyer, who stars in The CW’s superhero series The Flash, had lost his job over a series of resurfaced racist, homophobic and misogynistic tweets.

The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace confirmed the news in a joint statement with Warner Bros. TV, The CW and Berlanti Productions, announcing Sawyer would not be returning to the show for season 7. He later penned a more personal message on social media.

Referring to Sawyer’s social media posts, “they broke my heart and made me mad as hell,” Wallace wrote. “And they’re indicative of the larger problem in our country,” he continued.

“Because at present, our country still accepts and protects the continual harassment — unconscious or otherwise — terrorising and brutalising of Black and Brown people – which is far too often fatal. That’s why our country is standing up once again and shouting ‘ENOUGH’ to bring about active change.”

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

The show’s lead actor Grant Guston shared the lengthy statement on social media, adding that he was “shocked and saddened” to read his now-former co-stars tweets.

The CW stablemate Stephen Amell praised Grant’s response on Twitter, writing, “Grant is one of the most thoughtful guys I know. He listens… and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Proud to have worked with him.” He later added, “Also… I’m aware that the showrunner wrote this. I’m supporting my friend. That’s it.”

Sawyer posted an apology on Instagram with a caption that reads in part, “I’m not here to make excuses – regardless of the intention my words matter, and they carry profound consequences. And mine can and have caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, to supporters and fans, my cast mates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe them all an apology. And I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable.”