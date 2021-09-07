Every year I tell myself I won’t look at the unofficial paparazzi set pictures from The Crown production… and yet, here I am. I really do this and write about it every year – I have no self control.

As is customary with the hit Netflix series, every two seasons means a complete change of the cast. Claire Foy gave an unforgettable performance as the Princess turned Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2, before Olivia Colman took over the role in seasons 3 and 4. Now, Imelda Staunton has been cast in the top job for the final two seasons of The Crown.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

Monarch aside, Dominic West is our new Prince Charles and Aussie actor Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana, and they’re the ones we’re talking about today.

Debicki as Diana will make you do a double take. She, along with West, were pictured in character as they filmed a scene at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, about an hour away from London.

I just – I don’t know if it’s the hairstyle combined with the makeup and the floral dress, but Debicki looks bang-on Diana. It’s a little unsettling, actually.

West, meanwhile, looks fine as Prince Charles. I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again, the casting of Charles has once again been generous.

You can see the pictures for yourself right here. They reek of a Golden Globe nomination.

elizabeth debicki doesn’t even look like elizabeth debicki she just straight up is diana, a casting choice done very well — em (@dianascorrin) September 5, 2021

Last month, Netflix unveiled its first official look at the new Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

West has replaced Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales in season 5, while Debicki has taken the reins from Emma Corrin. That said, Corrin is slated to appear in the fifth season, via flashbacks, because their award-winning performance as Diana was simply that good.

To date, each season of The Crown has spanned a decade of the Royal Family’s timeline. Since season 4 wrapped up at the beginning of the 1990s, it’s likely the fifth season will pick up from there and end in the early 2000s. That means season 5 will likely depict Princess Diana’s death in 1997, as well as its aftermath, so you may as well stock up on the tissues now.

The Crown seasons 1 to 4 are streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for season 5, learn everything you need to know about it right HERE.