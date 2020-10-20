In what truly is curious timing, Dominic West has reportedly been chosen to portray Prince Charles in the final two seasons of The Crown. If you’ve been ~ online ~ these past few days, you would know West has been at the centre of cheating allegations. More on that later.

The news was first reported by The Sun, with sources confirming the casting to Variety. West is apparently in “late-stage discussions for the role”, however Netflix hasn’t said a thing about it (yet).

If locked in, he’ll star opposite our very own Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

The great Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Netflix is currently gearing up for season 4 of The Crown, which will introduce us to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

The upcoming fourth season will mostly centre on Charles and Diana’s doomed marriage, with Olivia Colman back on the throne as Queen Liz, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Josh O’Connor as Princes Charles.

Back to the cheating allegations, the gist is that he and Lily James were snapped looking rather cosy together in Rome on October 11. One picture, via People, kind of looks like West is nuzzling Lily’s neck.

The pair are currently filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford‘s The Pursuit of Love.

Anyway, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald addressed the allegations outside their home in London last week. The couple, who have been married for ten years, kissed and posed for cameras, and left a note for the public that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”

And that’s that.

The whole thing caused a bit of a kerfuffle across the pond, so much so that James cancelled her appearance on the Graham Norton Show yesterday. She had been slated to appear on the talk show to hype her new Netflix film Rebecca, costarring Armie Hammer.

West is known for his roles in – funnily enough – The Affair, The Wire, and Tomb Raider.

The Crown season 4 premieres November 15 on Netflix.