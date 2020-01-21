I often find myself at a crossroads when it comes to unofficial photos from the set of shows that I’m interested in. On one hand, I should be patient and wait for the official / good quality content. On the other, I work in pop culture. So today, on this fine Tuesday, please join me as I tumble down the path of potential spoilers. Today, we’re exploring The Crown, and some paparazzi images of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Netflix is currently filming season 4 of The Crown, resulting in a number of unofficial set pictures. We’ve seen rare snippets of Corrin as Diana before, and we’ve seen the return of Claire Foy on set for – I assume – some sort of flashback scene. Corrin won’t appear as Diana until season 4, hence the pointed interest in any pictures of her on set.

Corrin and the team were pictured filming at the Savoy Hotel in London last week, according to PEOPLE. In the scene, Diana attends The Barnado’s Champion Children Awards, which the princess went to a fair few times across the late ’80s and ’90s. You can suss it, right HERE.

The more I see Corrin as Diana, the more I love her in the role.

Season 3 of the acclaimed series hit the streaming giant last year. It saw Olivia Colman replace Foy as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies replace Matt Smith as Prince Phillip. Helena Bonham Carter also joined the cast as Princess Margaret, taking over the role from Vanessa Kirby.

At yesterday’s SAG Awards, the cast were awarded outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Carter accepted the award alongside Josh O’Connor (Princes Charles) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne).

“Actually there are 249 members of The Crown cast and we’re all working tomorrow and leaving in five minutes,” she said. Checks out.

As for season 4, little is known. But there are a couple of rumours getting about, like how Imelda Staunton may replace Colman as Queen Liz in season 5 and 6. Netflix flat-out denied this, but eh, you never know.

You can watch The Crown on Netflix now.