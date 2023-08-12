That’s So Raven Actress Anneliese Van Der Pol Has Revealed The Reason Why She Isn’t On The Show

Anneliese van der Pol — who’s known for her iconic role as Chelsea Daniels on That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home — has seemingly spilled some behind-the-scenes tea about the show.

If you were a child in the 2000s, you will most definitely remember the Disney original show That’s So Raven. It followed Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné), a teen psychic and all the wacky situations she would get in due to her visions. Alongside Raven was her ditsy bestie Chelsea Daniels who played a ‘yuge role in the show.

From 2003 to 2007, Chelsea was portrayed by Anneliese. She then reprised the character for the show’s 2017 reboot Raven’s Home. Unfortunately, Anneliese did not return for the reboot’s fifth and sixth seasons.

In a TikTok, the actress recently confirmed the reason why she wasn’t on the latest seasons of the spin-off, as well as some tea about the OG show.

In the video, Anneliese lip-synced a popular TikTok sound from Phineas and Ferb antagonist Dr Doofenschmirtz.

The actress wrote in the video: “Wow! If I had a nickel for every time I was asked to leave a show starring Raven.”

She then held up two fingers that represented That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home while mouthing the sound, which said, “Weird that it happened twice, right?”

Since posting the mildly shady video, it has garnered more than 1.4 million views, with folks pleading for more tea.

“TELL US EVERYTHING IMMEDIATELY,” one person wrote.

“This tea is all natural organic hand-picked and ready to be served. Queen, we are waiting,” a second added.

“ASKED TO LEAVE?????!” wrote a third.

READ MORE The Parks And Recreation Cast Including Li’l Sebastian Just Reunited To Join The Actors Strike

As an undercover Disney fan with two cents, I really don’t think this has anything to do with the Raven because of their publicised friendship.

Anneliese has also recently spoken out about racism with That’s So Raven in the Vulnerable podcast.

To give you the TL;DR: That’s So Raven was originally called Absolutely Psychic, and Raven was cast as the best friend. But after test audiences preferred her on-screen presence, she was moved to the main role.

“I think it was kind of like racism at a low level, if that’s even a possibility. They couldn’t really see a Black girl leading a show,” Anneliese said.

It actually fucking sucks that Anneliese was treated this way for such an iconic role. Like being asked to leave TWICE? Why???

Chelsea and Raven’s friendship is one of my favourite childhood memories because their relationship heavily influenced what I wanted in real life.

Also, Chelsea’s humour was hilarious. I find myself yelling, “do you carry a lunchbox” daily.

I hope Anneliese comes through with a ‘yuge tea spill ASAP.

Image Source: TikTok / @anneliesevdp and Disney / That’s So Raven