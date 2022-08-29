Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans reckon they’ve already spotted several subtle digs at her snakey rivals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in her freshly announced album Midnights.

ICYMI: At the 2022 VMA Awards yesterday, Taylor Swift announced that her 10th studio album was on its way.

She made the exciting reveal while accepting the award for Video of the Year for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” short film.

“My brand new album comes out October 21,” she said at the awards.

“I will tell you more at midnight.”

Then at midnight (U.S. time), she dropped more deets on social media.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” she tweeted along with the album cover.

As we know from Taylor Swift lore, her music is always teeming with cryptic clues and references and there’s always always ALWAYS shade thrown at the folks who have wronged her. Silly fools.

Swifties were quick to notice just from the initial deets alone that there may be several digs at Taylor’s longtime rivals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West AKA Kimye.

First of all, the album is set to be released on Kim Kardashian’s birthday which is certainly a choice. Nothing will get Kim in a flurry on her birthday, no less, than the release of shady-ass songs calling her on her shitty behaviour.

Fans also pointed out that she chose to make the announcement at the VMA Awards, the very setting setting where Kanye infamously snatched her award from her in 2009.

And finally, it was also shared that the night Taylor announced the new album is the one year anniversary of the release of Kanye’s album DONDA.

Although DONDA charted well, it received mixed reviews from critics, while Taylor’s most recent album Evermore received widespread acclaim. I have no doubt Midnights will be the same story and it’ll basically shit all over Kanye’s recent offerings.

Have a peek at some of the fan TikToks below:

The aforementioned social media post about Midnights featured a detailed summary of the album’s theme, which is very Taylor Swift of her.

In the description, she wrote: “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

I highly doubt the entire album is intended as a dig at Kimye considering it’s covering dark times from throughout her life. And contrary to Kanye’s dumb opinion, Taylor Swift was ‘yuge before he aggressively yanked her award and she’s huge now even when he’s faded into irrelevance.

But I’m sure there’ll be a couple of songs that reference the dark time in which the now-ex couple forced her out of the spotlight through their gross bully behaviour.

We’ll know for sure when the album drops in October. Taylor is cryptic with her clues but never too cryptic so fans will dissect those lyrics in no time!