Reigning princess of tear-jerking forest ballads Taylor Swift used her moments on the MTV VMAs main stage to announce her tenth studio album Midnights. I personally don’t think my tear ducts are prepared for such a thing, but go off.

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award at the 2022 MTV VMAs for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” short film starring Dylan O’Brien.

“My brand new album comes out October 21,” she said at the awards.

“I will tell you more at midnight.”

🚨 | Taylor Swift announces a new album, out October 21st. pic.twitter.com/MjaoHEZI3I — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) August 29, 2022

And what do you know, turns out Miss Swift is a woman of her word. As soon as the clock struck midnight (or 2pm our time) she revealed the album cover, tracklist and story behind her upcoming record.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right in this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote in a post shared to her socials.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

Keep in mind Swift still has a handful of albums that she has to re-record as Taylor’s versions. She released two in 2021 (Red and Fearless) and in 2020 she released two full-length studio albums (Evermore and Folklore).

The woman has been keeping BUSY.

Screaming crying throwing up and shitting on floor Taylor swift new album announcement has me in SHAMBLES pic.twitter.com/6sraNk4Esj — ‎ً (@generictwhandIe) August 29, 2022

Some fans noticed that the release date for Midnights coincidentally falls on Kim Kardashian‘s birthday.

I really don’t think this was intentional but given the wild history between these two, I’m not surprised that people think this is a shady little tactic.

Kim K is probs gonna launch herself out of a cannon to get the attention back onto her.

why’d you have to make it about her — jo 😴 ratota (@parisinaugust) August 29, 2022

I eagerly await Midnights with bated breath. It’s been a while since I last cried, I guess.