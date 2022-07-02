Professional Elton John impersonator Taron Egerton has revealed he’s really keen to take on the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oh I would in fact like to see it.

Egerton was interviewed by The New York Times to chat about his role in the new Apple TV true crime miniseries Black Bird.

In the interview, it was revealed he’d be keen to take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman if the opportunity came up.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that,” he said.

According to The New York Times Egerton has actually met with execs from Marvel, including company president Kevin Feige. It wasn’t specified whether the meeting was explicitly about the Wolverine role though.

READ MORE Your Boyfriends Taron Egerton & Richard Madden Did A Cute Carpool Karaoke

TBH I’d be happy to see Taron Egerton in literally any MCU role but I do reckon he could rock Wolverine.

“I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it,” Egerton said.

“But hopefully if it does come around they’ll give it a shot.”

Hugh Jackman starred as Wolverine between 2000 and 2017. His final portrayal of the character was in Logan. It’s arguably one of the best-loved portrayals of a Marvel Comics character. I mean, it’s hard to play a character for almost two decades without absolutely fkn nailing it.

But I fully believe Taron Egerton would kill it if Marvel decided to bring back Wolverine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

In The New York Times‘ profile of Taron Egerton, Matthew Vaughn compared him to Hugh Jackman.

Vaughn’s the bloke who directed Egerton during his breakout role in Kingsman: The Secret Service. He was also one of the producers of Rocketman where Egerton starred as Elton John.

He touched on Egerton’s versatility as an actor.

“He’s in a rare, rare club. Hugh Jackman is the only other guy who’s genuinely an action star and a musical star,” Vaughn explained.

The dots are connecting, the mind-map is forming, it’s all coming together.

READ MORE Hugh Jackman Just Listed His Bonkers New York City Condo For $55 Mil If Ur Looking To Upgrade

I also have my very own suggestion for any future Wolverine productions: MCU, feel free to take notes.

We know both Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton are packing some full-on vocal pipes. So why not have a version of Wolverine starring both of them — maybe in a fun multiverse situation — and have them perform a duet to save the universe? Plus, the duo already starred together in Eddie The Eagle so we know they have chemistry.

Yeah, it might not be very on-brand for Wolverine as a character but it would be absolutely delightful to watch. Case closed.