Queer Eye‘s Tan France (who is the hottest member of the cast go argue with the wall) has revealed the exceptionally embarrassing blunder he made when he met Game of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister). If that were me I would simply allow the ground to swallow me right up.

In an interview with the I’ve Got News For You podcast, Tan revealed that when he first met the very attractive Nikolaj, he mistook him for Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings.

I mean look, it’s a very easy mistake to make. Two dreamy-looking white guys who play princes with gorgeous hair and members of the Eiffel Tower in my dreams? I too would probably make this error.

According to Tan, the pair met when they were staying at the same hotel while doing press junkets in the UK. Separate press junkets, of course, unless Tan has been cast in some secret Game of Thrones final season redo.

“He was excited, I was excited,” said Tan.

“We continued to talk and we met up again, he called me by name. And then finally I left and I told my publicist, ‘Oh my gosh, [Mortensen] is staying at the hotel!’”

Tan’s publicist then informed him that the man he was talking to all day was in fact Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve gotten his name wrong all day,” Tan continued.

“I did a video for his kids, and I used the wrong name. All day I was calling this man Viggo Mortensen … And that was not his name.

“And I know this man! I had a crush on this man! It was probably one of my most embarrassing stories.”

I’m very surprised that Nikolaj never bothered to correct Tan France at all?

Maybe he too was starstruck to be in the presence of the most attractive member of the Queer Eye cast (again, I will not be taking arguments at this time).

I need to see the video that Nikolaj’s kids received though. I can imagine it involves Tan saying something like “your dad was so hot opening the doors at Helm’s Deep“.