Record-Breaking Legal Drama Suits Is Coming Back So Approach The Bench & Let’s Suss The Deets

Fetch your best suit because iconique lawyer drama Suits is copping a spinoff.

Deadline has revealed that series creator Aaron Korsh is developing an “offshoot” of Suits for NBCUniversal, per unnamed sources.

Apparently deals are currently still being negotiated, so don’t hold your breath. But the insider did say the series is expected to be fast-tracked “with a serious commitment.”

The source pointed out that this isn’t a reboot or a revival in any way, but more so an expanding of the universe, kinda like the CSI and NCIS franchises which will feature new characters in a new location.

Interestingly, the news has coincided with rumours that OG star Meghan Markle is gearing up for a big acting comeback.

“Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategising about what mediums will have the most impact,” an insider told Us Weekly last week.

“There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,” the source said.

Wonder if that will also include a guest stint on the new Suits? We shall see.

The series recently broke a major streaming record on Netflix and Peacock, earning the biggest viewing number for an acquired streaming show in a single week on the Nielsen charts, racking up 3.14 billion minutes.

I guess that’s what’s prompted this! Smart move.