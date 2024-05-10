A Quiet Place: Day One Has Dropped 2 Trailers & I’m So Keen For All Our Questions To Be Answered

A Quiet Place: Day One, the third flick in the thriller saga, has dropped its latest trailer and good sweet lord, I am bloody pumped for this!

Turn down the volume and hide from the monsters, ‘cos we’ve got not one, but TWO action-packed trailers to watch and plenty of movie goss to share with ya.

Here’s everything we know about A Quiet Place: Day One so far.

What is A Quiet Place: Day One about?

The prequel flick explains how the earth spiralled into chaos, as seen in A Quiet Place 1 and 2, and explains the mystery that’s boggled our minds since the OG flick was first released back in 2018: where did these monsters come from?

Paramount’s official synopsis is short but sweet. And by sweet, I mean extremely bone-chilling: “Experience the day the world went quiet.”

Oooooooh! Prep your souls for an origin story to end all origin stories!

READ MORE A Quiet Place Star Millicent Simmonds Spoke To Us On What The Film Means To The Deaf Community

Who will star in A Quiet Place: Day One?

Since the film takes place long before the events of the first two movies, sadly your fave couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will not be in this one. They do appear in a flashback scene in one of the trailers, but it’s unclear if that’ll be in the film or if it’s just promo material.

Instead, your girl Lupita Nyong’o will be taking the reins on the flick, alongside actors Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and a very cute cat.

The characters are based on ones created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, with the story written by John Krasinski himself along with Michael Sarnoski (who directed the film).

When noise-hating monsters are about, a cat is definitely preferable to a dog. (Credit: A Quiet Place: Day One)

Is there a trailer?

Oop, now to the best part!

Yes, there’s a trailer. In fact, there’s two of them!

Have a watch below:

Trailer one:

Trailer two:

The trailers show life as we know it, with Lupita’s character mincing around the city with that cute kitty I was telling you about.

Then suddenly, terrifying aliens drop from the sky and start wreaking havoc.

Before long, we’re left with the world we saw in the first two flicks and honestly, it’s gonna be so great to see how the heck we wound up there because I’ve been scratching my head with confusion, awe and intrigue for six years now.

I don’t like things to be left to my imagination — I want answers, damn it!

And it looks like this movie will provide just that.

When will it be released?

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 27 2024, so practice shutting the fuck up to stop the monsters from finding you (and to stop your fellow cinemagoers from yelling at you).