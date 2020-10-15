Amazon Prime Video has announced a brand new docu-series that basically sounds like the Sydney equivalent of Selling Sunset, and consider us sold.

The brand new series will follow the tails of three of Sydney’s most prestigious agents, and all the chaos and drama that their jobs throw their way. Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen will be the centre of attention for the debut of the show, as viewers get a glamorous look into their lives.

Within the show, we will get to see just what goes into the buying and selling of high-end, luxury real estate within Sydney, so think houses by the harbour, Vaucluse, Hunter’s Hill kinda vibes. Literally Selling Sunset but in Australia.

Unfortunately, they will not be spending any time in the ultra-lux suburbs of Parramatta and Merrylands that I grew up in, but hey, that’s big-time real estate for you bb.

“We are pleased to be announcing the new Sydney real estate docu-reality series to our growing and successful Amazon Australian Originals line up,” said Erika North, Head of Originals at Amazon Studios.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with talented Australian producers to showcase the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give customers a glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city.”

The trio is promised to take us through the sides of the Sydney property market that us normal people don’t get to get a glimpse into, with beachfront locales, stunning high-rises and harbour views playing backdrop for some spicy drama.

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, it’s a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals. We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video on this premium production.” said Chris Culvenor, CO-CEO of Eureka Productions.

“Sydney’s real estate sales continue to grow each year, and at the heart of these multi-million-dollar deals is the outstanding local real estate agents.

“Amazon Prime Video is uniquely placed to share stories with audiences in more than 240 countries and territories, showcasing one of the world’s most stunning cities to a global audience, through the lens of our real estate dynamos.”

And there you have it folks. Let’s just pray for it to be called ‘Selling Sydney’.