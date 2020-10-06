While we’re all waiting for the next season of the incredibly-addictive peek-behind-the-curtain series Selling Sunset, ultimate queen bitch Christine Quinn is already looking beyond the reality show.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, Christine revealed she wants to “do her own thing” after season 4 of the popular Netflix series, which would likely look like a move away from the Oppenheim Group.

“The show’s obviously been doing really well,” she said.

“But it would be great to film the next season and then do my own thing because I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with bitches.

“Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”

Christine has also hinted at the fact she’s got more on her plate than showing multi-million dollar listings in the Hollywood Hills, living in wedded bliss with her husband Christian Richard, and loping around in ankle-breaking Christian Louboutins.

She said that the coronavirus pandemic has had her staying home much more than she normally would, which has given her time to spend in the kitchen cooking and creating her own tea blends. Yes, she’s gone beyond microwaving cups of tea (which I fear I’ll never forgive her for).

“Winding down at night is cooking and making teas,” she said.

“I started making my own teas and flying flowers in and seeds in. I’m like Martha Stewart on acid. Sometimes, I don’t know where these ideas come from.”

READ MORE The Backstory Of Chrishell Stause’s Name Is Just As Wild As Everything Else On Selling Sunset

Christine has also mentioned this year that she’s looking into launching her own lifestyle brand, in a chat with Amanda Hirsch during the pandemic months.

Appearing on Amanda’s celeb gossip podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat back in August, Christine said she’s working on starting her own company, but is still working on the direction of it all.

“I don’t really know exactly what direction I’m taking it in,” she said.

“It’s just going to be a fun place for people to go and a community of people who are like-minded, diverse, inclusive individuals who just want a safe place. Like creatives and people who just don’t want to be judged.”

Whatever Christine does, I can tell you right now I’m gonna watch it. Give this woman her own show, I need to live vicariously through her always.