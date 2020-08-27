The Selling Sunset cast is hitting back at Chrissy Teigen for questioning whether or not they’re legit real estate agents.

Last week, Teigen, who binged the show after the latest season premiered on Netflix, tweeted that she bloody loves it, but is convinced that it’s all a sham. “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked,” she tweeted.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Some of the Selling Sunset stars have publicly set the record straight by throwing receipts right in Teigen’s face. In an interview with KTLA, Heather Rae Young addressed the controversy: “My response to that is I have had my real estate license since 2014.” “I’ve been with The Oppenheim Group since 2015,” she said. “I sold my first house within three months of having my license. It was a $7.2 million house. A week later, I sold a $1.5 million condo and you can look up the proof.” She added: “You can come to our office and visit us. We’ve all been in the office for years and years and known each other for almost six years. Maybe because she doesn’t know us doesn’t mean we’re not real real estate agents.” Fan fave Heather Rae Young. (Credit: Netflix) Chrishell Stause, another star of the show, responded on Twitter, writing, “I have an AMAZING 2m listing hitting the market Monday in Studio City if you want to see it!” “Just bought last week lol growing fam! Maybe the baby can stay at this one,” Teigen joked in response, causing Stause to later share a listing and tag Teigen, writing, “perfect house for the baby to have its own little get away.”

“Ahhhh my (queen emoji) @chrissyteigen watched #SellingSunset. Also, I have an AMAZING 2m listing hitting the market Monday in Studio City if you want to see it!”

Ahhhh my ???? @chrissyteigen watched #SellingSunset ????????????????

Also, I have an AMAZING 2m listing hitting the market Monday in Studio City if you want to see it! ???????????? https://t.co/KarBy2oHsM — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) August 19, 2020

READ MORE Jason Oppenheim Fires Back At Chrissy Teigen & Others Claiming Selling Sunset Cast Are Phonies

She added, “JUST LISTED! I know I will sell this one fast. (@chrissyteigen perfect house for the baby to have it’s own little get away).”

JUST LISTED!

I know I will sell this one fast. ????(@chrissyteigen perfect house for the baby to have it’s own little get away ????) pic.twitter.com/vY8OHibWWl — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) August 25, 2020

It comes after Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, publicly denied the wild claims.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Oppenheim defended his agents and their “50 years of combined” experience working in real estate.

“Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show. Amanza worked with us as a designer, and has been a close friend of Mary’s and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming Selling Sunset. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018,” Oppenheim said.

He continued, “Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts. Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents.”