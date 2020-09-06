YouTuber and fitness guru Sarah’s Day has again received backlash for cultural appropriation, this time after gifting her partner Kurt Tilse a didgeridoo for Father’s Day.

Tilse took to Instagram on Sunday to thank his son (and presumably partner) for his “great gift” alongside a photo of him playing a didgeridoo.

“Fox loves when I create and play a DIY didgeridoo, so he decided to get me the real thing for Father’s Day,” he captioned the post.

The didgeridoo, or yidaki, is more than just a musical instrument for Indigenous people, it’s a symbol of spiritual and cultural significance, and should be treated as such.

But according to the @blakbusiness Instagram account (who everyone should be following because they post a tonne of educational content), it’s not just the fact that he’s playing the didgeridoo/yidaki that’s the issue, it’s also the fact that the purchase isn’t even from a Black owned business.

Kurt took to his Instagram to share that the yidaki/didgeridoo was purchased from Spirit Gallery, who @blakbusiness alleges is not Indigenous-owned.

Kurt has since turned off the comments on the post following backlash from the community.

If you had no idea that didgeridoos/yidakis held such cultural and spiritual significance, or are wondering what you *can* do to embrace and educate yourself on Aboriginal culture and history, @Blakbusiness shared the following helpful advice.

The news comes after Sarah’s Day received backlash for wearing cornrows in the promotional photos for a recent collaboration, with many criticising her for cultural appropriation.