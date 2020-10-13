Fitness guru and YouTuber Sarah’s Day has shown the world what exactly she did with that didgeridoo that copped her an absolutely deserved backlash for cultural appropriation. Turns out that she and her partner Kurt Tilse have put the didgeridoo by their window… and occasionally sit on it.

Just last month, Sarah’s Day was called out for her cultural appropriation when she gifted her partner the didgeridoo for Father’s Day, which was bought from a business that was not Indigenous-owned.

This was the second time that the fitness YouTuber was called out for cultural appropriation this year, as she posted pictures of her in cornrows in May.

It looks like the couple didn’t exactly learn much from the entire affair, and have placed the object by their window like some sort of couch decoration.

The didgeridoo, also known as the yidaki, is a symbol of both cultural and spiritual significance for Indigenous peoples, and deserves to be treated as such. It is far more than just a musical instrument that just sits around the home.

You can clock the rather ignorant pics taken from Sarah’s Days Instagram story below.

In this pic, you can clearly see Sarah’s Day sitting by the didgeridoo, which is hidden under pillows, as she looks out of her window. You can’t actually tell from the angle, but it also looks like she may be sitting ON the sacred instrument, which is absolutely not on.

In the following screenshot, you can see exactly where she was sitting in the background, and yep, that’s the didgeridoo. I think I need to lay down.

Just in case you missed the original post that got the couple in (much deserved) heat, then you can peep it below.

According to @blakbusiness, an absolutely amazing Instagram account that posts incredibly educational content, the fact that Kurt Tilse was playing the didgeridoo/yidaki was only part of the problem. According to the couple, the purchase was made from Spirit Gallery, which is not an Indigenous-owned business.

You can read more about the controversy here, but it looks like Sarah’s Day may have just found herself back in the danger zone.