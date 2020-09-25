Avengers head honcho Nick Fury has joined the legion of Marvel superheroes to cross over into TV, with reports that Samuel L Jackson has signed on to play the iconic role in an upcoming series for the Disney+ streaming service.

READ MORE The First Trailer For Marvel's WandaVision Series Promises To Mess With Your MCU Timeline

Details about the show are being kept under wraps, so it’s not clear when it will be set, or who else from the Avengers roster might be involved, however, Variety reports that Kyle Bradstreet of Mr Robot will write and executive produce.

Jackson has portrayed Nick Fury since all the way back in 2008, when he appeared in the post-credits sequence of Iron Man. He has since appeared in multiple Marvel films, most recently alongside Spider-Man and Captain Marvel.

The character was last seen in a post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home, when it was revealed that the version of Fury on Earth was a disguised Skrull, and the real one was actually chilling on a ship somewhere in deep space.

The still-untitled Nick Fury show is one of a number of Marvel projects heading to Disney+ in months to come. The streaming service recently dropped the first trailer for WandaVision, which is due to arrive later in the year.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki also have shows in the works. It was recently announced that Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black will play the lead in a She-Hulk series. That’s a lot of shows to stream!