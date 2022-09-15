Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are having another baby together because when you’re both that hot, it’d be rude not to procreate at least one more time.

The Gossip Girl star is expecting her fourth baby who will be the youngest sibling of their three daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively made the exciting reveal at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she posed in a sequinned long-sleeved mini dress with her divine baby bump on display.

READ MORE Ryan Reynolds Chatted To Us About His Days As A Waiter When People Were Absolute Dicks To Him

Lively previously discussed her love of “creating” from acting to making bubbas.

“I just like to create,” she said jokingly to Forbes.

“Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Back in December, Reynolds discussed his dedication to being a good dad and said his children were a big factor in his decision to take a break from acting.

“The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he told LinkedIn.

Reynolds later said he wants to “live life like a normal human,” stating, “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

He added that his “lifestyle has become challenging as their children get older.”

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad,” he explained.

“I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.,” Reynolds continued. “I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I’m really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in Green Lantern. They got hitched in 2012 and have been couple goals ever since.

Congrats to the happy couple!