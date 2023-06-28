AHOY SAILOR: The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Cast Has Been Announced & It’s Nauti AF

Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is back for Season Three and this year promises to be even better than last year (which was SO good it hurt). The cast has just been revealed so get your scuba gear on and get ready to dive in.

Here are the stunning queens coming to our screens this year:

Amyl Clooney, Sydney

Get ready for a head rush with just a touch of legal representation ‘cos Sydney superstar Amyl Clooney is ready to take the spotlight.

We’re undoubtedly going to get some sea-sickening looks from this young queen so be ready to gag (it’s a normal side effect, don’t worry).

Ashley Madison, Melbourne

Anchors aweigh, girlies, Ashley Madison is setting sail. The destination: Slay Bay. It’s giving. It’s serving. The children are living. Insert overused gay terminology HERE.

Madison has been doing her thing since 2016, and has a multitude of talents under her sleeve. Need a DJ? Call Ashley. Need a model with hosting skills? Call Ashley. Need to get that sink fixed by noon? Ashley’s your GIRL.

Bumpa Love, Melbourne

My body is twitching and my heart is racing — it must be thanks to Bumpa Love.

Did you want DRAG? Bumpa Love is about to give it to us with ease. I’m so excited to see what this queen accomplishes during the drag equivalent of the Olympics.

Flor, Auckland

Guatemalan Goddess Flor is about to wipe the FLOOR with these bitches.

Stan’s Drag Race Down Under has only had a few fashion queens in the past (Etcetera Etcetera, Yuri Guaii, Spankie Jackson), so I’m glad Season Three has locked Flor in to show these girls how to pull a LEWK.

Also those makeup skills??? Unreal.

Gabriella Labucci, Ballarat

Nobody serves more than a Sagittarius in a wig, except maybe a Sagi Ballarat girl in a wig. Thankfully, Gabriella Labucci is just that.

I’m super keen to see what this drag sensation brings to the competition.

I’m predicting comedy and stunts, but then again, I’ve been surprised by queens in the past.

Hollywould Star, Sydney

The Naomi Campbell of Australia? Gracing OUR screens? Check your lipstick girls, we are not worthy.

As someone who has seen Hollywould perform I just know we aren’t ready for what she’s about to give to this competition.

If Miss Hollywould leaves the competition early I am literally rioting, but then again, I just don’t see that happening for this TALENTED queen.

Isis Avis Loren, Melbourne

Isis Avis Loren. Isis Avis Loren. It’s such a fun name to say and read. Isis Avis LOREN. I feel like Dumbledore.

All I can say about this queen is that you know anyone who performs in a show called Ballads and Ballgowns has the goods to make it FAR on Drag Race.

Ivanna Drink, Auckland

I’ve seen this star perform at the legendary Caluzzi Cabaret and my GOD, the girls Down Under are not ready.

The one thing I’m most excited to see from this queen is her comedy. She’s funny AF and if she leaves before a comedy challenge I don’t know what I’ll do with myself.

No matter what happens we’ll undoubtedly have iconic talking heads from Ivanna Drink, and maybe, just maybe, another NZ winner.

Ivory Glaze, Sydney

Self-proclaimed “giraffe in a wig” Ivory Glaze is bound to give us FASHION, LOOKS and most importantly PERSONALITY.

If anyone can serve Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent it’s her, and I’m so excited to see the stunts, gags and buffoonery she brings to Stan’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three!

Rita Menu, Hamilton

What’s on the menu? I have no idea but whatever it is, the girls are gonna be EATING.

Drag Race Down Under Season Three has ordered a buffet of talent and personality this year and Rita Menu will be serving like 70 per cent of it, mark my words.

And that’s the cast for Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three!! Such a gorgeous mix of individuals and so many talented POC queens!!! Diversity? On the main stage? You bloody love to see it.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three will be airing only Stan on July 28. Get your popcorn and smoke machines ready.

(Image Supplied: Stan)