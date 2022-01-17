Attention drag kings, drag queens and drag non-gender-specific performers, the cast of the Olympics of the Olympics of drag — Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World — has been revealed.

So, without further adieu, here’s everything we know about the season.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World?

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World is arguably the most ambitious spin-off in the Drag Race franchise: a competition pitting queens from across the world.

The first season features queens from the seasons produced in the US, UK, Canada, Holland and Thailand and it boasts some pretty insanely talented fan faves.

Who is on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World?

This season of Drag Race has to have the most ambitious cast yet. Houston, we have a slay — and a big one at that.

The cast was slowly revealed on Monday night over on the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK official Insta.

Baga Chipz

Baga Chipz appeared on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and is returning to bring the crown home to Great Britain.

Blu Hydrangea

Ireland’s Blu Hydrangea will be returning to fight for the international crown. Blue made it to the top 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Cheryl Hole

Another RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fave, Cheryl Hole will compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World.

Monique Heart

The heart of season 10 and All Stars 4 Monique Heart is returning to our screens and I couldn’t be more excited. Maybe it’s the fact I’m a cow print heaux but I love her — a lot.

Jujubee

Icon Jujubee is competing on Drag Race for the fourth time. Here’s hoping the fourth time’s the charm?

Lemon

Lemon, AKA the dancing breakout star of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, is back again baby.

Jimbo

Jimbo, the fashion clown of Canada’s Drag Race, is back to scream and make us scream when she’s on the runway.

Janey Jacke

Drag Race Holland‘s Janey Jacke will be representing her season on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World.

Pangina Heals

In a huge twist, Drag Race Thailand judge Pangina Heals (!!!) is competing in a Drag Race competion. This is the first time a queen has competed after being behind the judging panel and the first time PanPan has ever competed on the show.

Is there a Drag Race Down Under queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World?

Unfortunately, there’s no ANZ representation on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World due to the fact the season filmed before Drag Race Down Under even aired. However, we would be wildly surprised not to see a queen appear in season 2.

When does the season premiere on Stan?

The new international season will premiere on Stan on February 1st. In the meantime, you can catch up on the competing queens’ original seasons here.