The New Crop Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Queens Sparkled At Stan’s S2 Premiere Last Night

Sydney got a little shadier last night as the world premiere of Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 sparkled at the State Theatre.

The new crop of queens walked the blue carpet and wowed guests, including Aubrey Haive (NZ/MEL), Beverly Kills (QLD), Faux Fur (SYD), Hannah Conda (SYD/PER), Kween Kong (SA/NZ), Minnie Cooper (SYD), Molly Poppinz (NTL), Pomara Fifth (SYD), Spankie Jackzon (NZ/MEL) and Yuri Guaii (NZ).

Have a peek at some of the fire fits below:

Faux Fur living her best life with the pit crew. (Image credit: PEDESTRIAN.TV)

Molly Poppinz in a gorg pink and green number.

My Hannah Conda don’t.

Kiwi queen Yuri Guaii.

The youngest queen in the comp, Miss Beverly Kills.

’60s-inspired legend Aubrey Haive.

The amazing Kween Kong (one to watch for sure!!!).

Pomara Fifth, named after the first street she lived on. Bless!

Celebs, influencers and media were treated to the first ep of the brand spanking new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (our recap is being penned as we speak by PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Drag Race correspondent Michael so keep your eyes peeled for that!).

After the viewing, the entire cast sat for a Kiki that went from camp and cute to spicy as fuck.

Minnie Cooper called out *certain* cast members for not respecting her mammoth contribution to the drag community.

Apparently an upcoming storyline involves Minnie locking horns with some of her fellow queens and the drama sounds tasty. There could be chaos. But fun chaos. Spicy chaos. Chaos that makes me want to hack into Stan’s datebase and binge the remaining eps to see what could go down.

If they were trying to build hype and suspense for the new season, mission accomplished!

Queens from Season 1 were also in attendance, including Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho and Maxi Shield.

The new season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere 4pm AEST Saturday 30 July, only on Stan.

Have a peek at the trailer below and get excited!

All previous seasons of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise are available to stream now on Stan.