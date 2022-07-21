Lock the doors, lower the blinds and fire up the smoke machines ‘cos the first full trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is here and it’s a fun fkn time.

We are eating so good when it comes to the sheer amount of Drag Race we are receiving this year. Every season has been better than the next and I’ve been waiting ever so patiently for the second season of Drag Race Down Under. I have a feeling in my gay little bones that it’s going to knock my pink socks off.

In the trailer we see RuPaul step out into the werk room for the first time to greet our glamourous batch of Aussie and Kiwi queens.

We also get a glimpse into the first mini challenge that our queens will be faced with — a photo shoot with snags from the Barbie, served up fresh by the pit crew in their Bonds underwear. Sure it kinda sounds like Ru just picked up an “Aussie Terminology for Bimbos” book in preparation for the season, but I for one cannot complain.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see mainstay judge Michelle Visage giving the brutal critiques we’ve come to expect from her. We don’t see who she’s reading for filth, however. I’m super keen to see who gets eviscerated on the runway.

Peep the trailer below:

In case you missed it, Stan announced the full cast of queens a few weeks ago.

Competing for the crown this year is Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ) and Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ).

But hey, if the trailer wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, Michelle Visage shared a second trailer where we get a gorgeous glimpse at some of the challenges the queens will have to take part in.

I’ve gotta say, the production value this season is looking phenomenal. I cannot wait to obsess over these queens every week.

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere Saturday 30 July, only on Stan.