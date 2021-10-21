Ruby Rose has slammed The CW, the company behind their departed series, Batwoman, in a series of scathing Instagram Stories.

Rose made a bunch of serious claims, including allegations that they were forced to continue work on the DC series shortly after suffering a neck injury on-set.

The IG Stories begin with Rose addressing the powers that be at The CW, writing: “Enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me doesn’t happen to another person, and so I can finally take back my life and the truth.”

Rose accused former head of Warner Bros. TV Peter Roth of inappropriate behaviour on-set, claiming that he had asked women to steam his pants while he was wearing them, and alleged he had Rose investigated by a private investigator after they left the series.

Rose went on to call out their former co-star Dougray Scott, who played their father, accusing him of allegedly being abusive to women and hurting a female stunt double.

They then shared x-rays of a neck injury that they sustained on-set after a stunt went awry.

“Cut to three weeks after this video, it’s worse than abnormal. This was diagnosed years ago,” they added. “I have enough documentation to make a one hour documentary. Pray tell, what else would you like me to share? The broken neck and the broken rib split in two or the tumour?

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman [sic], imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is [sic] be the one who cost so many people their jobs.”

Attached to the Instagram Story is a video from Rose’s neck surgery in 2019. At the time, they said they were “told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralysed…

“I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love.”

Next up, Rose shared another video from 2019 where they told their fans that they would not be attending the San Diego Comic-Con in support of the show’s first season, which surprised many fans at the time.

“Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend… but then saying ‘we won’t announce it, you have to,'” they alleged.

They went on to share several walls of text with some serious allegations, including claims that several crew members also sustained injuries on-set.

They addressed their fans and insisted that they will never return to Batwoman.

“So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT. I DO NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down,” they wrote.

Rose also accused the show of having unsafe working conditions on-set, recounting how a Batwoman crew member received “third degree burns over his whole body” during production.

“A crew member got third degree burns over his whole body and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost two stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind,” Rose wrote.

“A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a go fund me… she’s a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID.”

Rose also blamed the alleged poor work conditions for causing serious injuries to other crew members.

Rose concluded by writing: “One last thing because no doubt I won’t get another chance… it’s time for me to take my life back and to breathe again after all these years.”

Warner Brothers has since issued a statement to Deadline, slamming Rose’s allegations:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose’s former co-star Dougray Scott added his own statement to Deadline, in which he supported the studio’s decision not to allow Rose to return for season 2: “As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour,” he wrote.

He went on to slam Rose’s claims against him: “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”