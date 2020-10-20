SAS Australia has kicked off and within the first six hours of day one, PR queen and entrepreneur Roxy Jacenko threw in the towel and called it quits. Now, she has justified over Instagram just why she did it.

Not long after the SAS Australia squad was hit with a punishment of an ice-cold dip in the creek thanks to Firass Dirani disrespecting The Staff, Roxy Jacenko pulled the plug on her time on the show.

Fans then began to call this move a sign of weakness and started to blast Jacenko over social media. This prompted an absolutely massive post from the queen of PR, in which she clarifies that she was absolutely in no shape to do anything, and yet she pushed through regardless.

“To be candid I shouldn’t even need to post this – but I am left with no choice,” she wrote on the Instagram post.

“To date, I haven’t shared these images because I don’t think that it’s necessary to share an accident where I was fortunate enough to get better when many would have sustained long term and irreparable damage.

“These photos were 6 weeks exactly before I left to join SAS Australia– after reading the barrage of comments by people on my Instagram tonight I’ve decided – fuck it – I’ll post.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROXY JACENKO (@roxyjacenko) on Oct 19, 2020 at 3:32am PDT

Jacenko then clarifies why she was injured, and the surgery she endured not long before the show kicked off.

“I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job – the saddle slipped and I fell off. I then took myself to Emergency where I spent the next two days.

“Followed by 6 weeks on my back with daily Clexane injections and physio, orthopedic surgeon appointments etc. So if weak and pathetic is showing up to SAS Australia because I had committed to it 6 months prior and put 6 days a week training into it no matter what my injuries were well then so be it.

“I recall saying to my orthopaedic surgeon – “I may have to fall out of a chopper can you suggest a way to do this with my fractures” his answer was simply ‘don’t.'”

It’s a shame that Jacenko even has to prove herself to anyone, but alas, here we are.