In absolutely fucking devastating news, Rihanna has gone and invited Johnny Depp to appear in her upcoming Fenty show. What the hell, Rihanna?

The cooked rumours were first circulated by TMZ after a production insider spilled the gross intel.

My first thought when I read this news was “fuck, I hope Rihanna had nothing to do with this and she’s gonna turn around and cancel the whole thing!”

But according to the insider, it was “orchestrated by Rihanna”… yuck.

“We’re told JD won’t be walking the runway, instead, he’s going to be a focus of one of the show’s ‘star’ moments — which has included the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past. Depp — who will wear items from the men’s collection — will be the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role,” TMZ reported.

IndieWire later confirmed the rumours, adding that the show will feature on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

Depp will appear in the show alongside models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, actors Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke and Marsai Martin, and musical performers Anitta and Burna Boy.

Fenty has made great strides in inclusivity by featuring models of all races and sizes and now they’ve gone and invited this jackass to rep their brand? Beyond disappointing.

Rihanna fans are understandably pissed about the news.

Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so fucking weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly — ᴅᴏᴍɪɴɪᴄ (@domdhp) November 3, 2022

Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the next minute she's announcing she is and for some reason she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where? — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) November 3, 2022

Depp has a history of domestic violence including the allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

By allowing him to rep your brand, you’re endorsing him as a person and condoning his behaviour. Come on, Rihanna. We thought you were one of the good ones (aside from the whole billionaire thing)…