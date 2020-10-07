Your girl Rihanna is making waves with her Savage X Fenty fashion shows as they feature a gloriously diverse crop of models.

But the show has just hit its first snag as it’s been called out for featuring a song called ‘Doom’ by artist Coucou Chloe, which includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith.

In Islam, it is considered haram (forbidden) to use Allah’s name, the words of the Quran or the prophet Muhammad in a trivial manner.

Rihanna’s followers soon flooded her Instagram with comments pointing out the grave error and asked Fenty to apologise for using the song.

“I love u and ure the queen, but using a Islamic hadith as a track in ur show is rude and disrespectful to all of ur Muslim fans across the globe. I love u but that was just not it. Especially [because] u stand for diversity,” one fan wrote.

“Um can we talk about the blasphemous song that was played during the Savage X runaway?” a follower added. “A mix of Quran verses with an atrocious song? Not your fault however kinda disappointing for whoever was in charge of that awful playlist.”

“Religion is not an aesthetic,” another said.

“For a brand that claim to be diverse and accepting, it is really disrespectful for you not educated yourself about what you’re using during your fashion show. You have hurt a community and i hope you take accountability for your action,” another wrote.

Rihanna has since taken to her Instagram Stories to apologise, describing the mistake as “honest, yet careless.”

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,” Rihanna wrote.

“I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

Her apology has been accepted by many members of the Muslim community, including beauty blogger and Rihanna stan Hodhen Liaden who said it’s “refreshing” to see Rihanna’s apology, but thinks big brands “need more Muslim people in these industries that can pick up on things like this”.

“Islam is not an aesthetic, religion is not an aesthetic,” Hodhen tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“Do you actually celebrate people like me or does it just look good for you?”

Rihanna’s show was released on Amazon Prime Video last week.