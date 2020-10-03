Rihanna‘s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is finally here and in typical Riri fashion she has exceeded all expectations and been super inclusive of all bodies, including plus-sized men.

The shows representation of plus-sized male bodies coincided with the debut of the first Savage X Fenty menswear line, a collaboration with rapper Christian Combs.

Rihanna is well-known for her inclusivity of all different body shapes and skin tones, as seen in the first Savage X Fenty show. This year Rihanna did the impossible and stepped TF up from last year, with a huge cast including transgender, non-binary models and drag queens.

With the body positivity movement gaining more traction in the fashion industry it’s incredible that plus-sized female bodies are getting more representation. However, the industry still overwhelmingly rejects plus-sized male bodies.

During the hour long extravaganza, Rihanna talked about the shows inclusivity: “When I imagine something, I imagine everyone that I know and love being a part of it,” she said.

“I want to make stuff that I can see on the people that I know and they come in all different shapes, sizes, races, religions.”

When people on Twitter started to discover that at this years show Rihanna would be inclusive of different male bodies, people undeniably shat their dacks.

OKAY RIHANNA ???? pic.twitter.com/kgDD7J24Bg — Big Birkin Ber (@amberellaaaa_) October 2, 2020

BIG BOY SEASON IS IN FULL EFFECT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! pic.twitter.com/UuhSc0EjEd — Olevius Asorin (@avocadomanz_) October 2, 2020

There were also a bunch of celebrity appearances, including: Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Normani, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, Cara Delevingne, Big Sean, Paloma Elesser, Irina Shayk, Indya Moore, Erika Jayne, Christian Combs, Rico Nasty, Chika, Shea Coulee, Miss 5th Ave, and Jada Essence.

Sadly though, a lot of the media attention directed at the fashion show was more focussed on these celebs and how their bodies looked, rather than how inclusive it was.

It’s a shame because the thing we should be taking away from the Savage X Fenty show is that representation matters and fashion shows that deliberately exclude certain bodies are TOXIC AS HELL. I’m looking at you Victoria’s Secret.

Ok yes, Demi Moore looks mighty fine for her age, Bella Hadid is always stunning…BUT for those of us who fit outside traditional beauty standards, let’s just take a moment to acknowledge how nice it is to be represented.

Rihanna has paved the way for black bodies, plus sized bodies, brown bodies, trans bodies and EVERY FUCKING BODY to feel normal, so how bloody good is that?

You can watch the Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon Prime here.