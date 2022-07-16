CONTENT WARNING: This article mentions alleged domestic violence.

Ricky Martin‘s nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez has accused his uncle of incest and domestic violence.

Earlier this month it was reported that an anonymous individual had filed a restraining order against Martin over an alleged domestic violence incident.

Per Spanish news outlet Marca, the identity of the alleged victim was revealed by Eric Martin, who has voiced his support for his brother.

Sanchez is the son of Ricky’s stepsister. He claims that he and Martin have recently exited a seven-month relationship.

Per the Latin Post, the restraining order filed against Martin prohibits him from “approaching, harassing, intimidating, threatening” Sanchez. It also claims that Martin “loitered” around his nephew’s residence, causing him to “fear for his safety.”

Ricky Martin categorically denies the claims made against him.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterise me,” Martin wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s legal team told the Daily Mail.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

His legal team also claimed that the accuser was “struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

A similar statement was given by Martin’s brother to the Latin Post, who claimed that their shared nephew had “mental problems.”

Per Marca, Ricky Martin could be facing up to 50 years in prison if he is found guilty of the claims made against him. This is because laws Puerto Rican laws involve harsh punishments for anyone who commits sexual crimes involving relatives.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” Ricky Martin’s attorney told People.

Ricky Martin is set to appear in court on July 21.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online. Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.