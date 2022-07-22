Ricky Martin has broken his silence after his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez dropped all charges against the singer and the case was dismissed.

Last week it was revealed that the individual who put out a restraining order against Martin claiming domestic violence within a seven-month relationship was in fact his own nephew.

According to Page Six, a Puerto Rican court has decided it will not extend Sanchez’s restraining order after he withdrew his own claims.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” lawyers for Martin confirmed in a joint statement.

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

In a video statement obtained by TMZ, Ricky Martin broke his silence on the matter for the first time.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” he said.

“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge and these claims were proven to be false.”

He then addressed his nephew directly, saying that he wishes him the best and hopes that he can “find help” to start anew.

“Now, my priority is to heal and how do I heal? With music,” he continued.

“I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain, which is what I do best.”

“Thank you to all my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light — and here we come with the same strength and passion.”

Ricky Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef also broke his silence, posting an image of the two together with the caption “truth prevails.”

