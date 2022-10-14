Ever since the very first episode of House of the Dragon, I’ve been convinced there were messy romantic feelings between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. The cast has since confirmed it, but it looks like we won’t see it tackled on-screen.

Emma D’Arcy, who plays the older version of Rhaenyra, told The New York Times that the “erotic energy” between the two was definitely real — but because of their arcs, it’s unlikely we’ll actually see the two characters confront it.

“That sort of erotic energy is very present in their early relationship,” D’Arcy said.

“I think Rhaenyra is primarily motivated by a deep desire to be known and seen. The hurt and pain is so dominant that I don’t know if there’s a space, at this point, for a conscious interaction with sexual lust, but she definitely yearns for the old physical intimacy that they shared. It’s different from what she shares with her current husband and her children. A different form of contact.”

Olivia Cooke, who plays the older version Alicent, agreed.

“I don’t know if Alicent knows what it feels like to feel those things now. There’s layers and layers of repression; sexuality and lust are probably a prehistoric, sedimentary layer by now. From Alicent’s point of view, I don’t think she’s that self-aware, in terms of what she’s feeling, to know what’s propelling her to reach out to Rhaenyra again.”

It’s a pity that the show likely won’t explore the romantic undertones of the relationship between Alicent and Rhaenyra because it’s just so realistic.

Most teenage girls can probably relate to being attached at the hip of their female best friend. Chances are you often became jealous of each other’s other relationships, were co-dependant and when you fought, it was explosive.

That’s what happens when you’re teens! Friendships are weird and intimate and the first time you explore connections that aren’t always platonic. With Rhaenyra and Alicent, their bitter rivalry is venomous to the point where it feels as though there is something deeper, more personal involved — like they are scorned lovers, perhaps? Even if they don’t know it.

Emily Carey, who plays the younger version of Alicent, actually said she felt sexual tension with Milly Alcock, who played the younger Rhaenyra, while acting as their characters.

“I mean, we kind of started that discourse,” Carey said, per Variety.

“We were in the rehearsal room … I believe it’s Episode 4. It’s not necessarily something we had talked about yet. We were doing a scene, and Milly and I looked at each other like, ‘It kind of felt like we were about to kiss? That was really weird!’ And so we talked about it.

“We weren’t ‘making them gay’ or ‘queerbaiting,’ or anything like that. It’s just, if you want to read into it and see it like that, do it. If you want to see them as more than friends, do it. If you don’t, then don’t.

“They’re 14-year-old girls, they don’t know the difference between platonic and romantic.”

House of the Dragon writers, give us a scene where these two gals actually realise they were in love with each other, thanks!