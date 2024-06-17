Prepare yourselves, Game of Thrones fans because House of the Dragon season 2 is coming real soon and boy, oh boy, I am pumped for it.

The Game of Thrones prequel — set 200 years before the hit show — tells the story of the house of Targaryen and features the likes of Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith.

It’s the Targaryen civil war, in what’s been dubbed the Greens (those aligned with Alicent and Aegon II) vs the Blacks (those aligned with Rhaenyra and Daemon). Season two will pick up after season one, after the death of Rhaenyra’s second-born son, Lucerys Velaryon.

Like the OG show, House of the Dragon is adapted from a George R. R. Martin novel — Fire & Blood — so you know you are going to be in for a real treat. There’s a reason we picked it as one of the best new TV shows to stream in June 2024, ya know?

When does House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere?

The second season of the popular GoT spinoff House of the Dragon will hit Australian screens at 11:15am on Monday, June 17.

Episodes will drop weekly on a Sunday from now until the end of the season in early August. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Monday, June 17

Episode 2: Monday, June 24

Episode 3: Monday, June 31

Episode 4: Monday, July 8

Episode 5 Monday, July 15

Episode 6: Monday, July 22

Episode 7: Monday, July 29

Episode 8: Monday, August 5

Each episode will run for approximately one hour, which means you can safely binge the whole thing on a lazy Sunday, if you’re not keen to wait for each episode to drop. But warning, you’ll almost definitely be copping spoilers for this.

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 2

You can watch House of the Dragon season 2 — and season 1 — on Binge. If you’re really keen to immerse yourself in the lore, Binge is where you can also stream every season of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon Season 2 cast

The good news for fans of season 1 is that heaps of your faves are returning for season 2 of House of the Dragon, including:

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

as Daemon Targaryen Olivia Cooke as adult Alicent Hightower

as adult Alicent Hightower Emma D’Arcy as adult Rhaenyra Targaryen

as adult Rhaenyra Targaryen Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

as Rhaenys Targaryen Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

as Corlys Velaryon Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

as Ser Criston Cole Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

as Aemond Targaryen Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen

as Aegon Targaryen Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

as Mysaria Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

as Otto Hightower Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

as Jacaerys Velaryon Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

as Baela Targaryen Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

as Rhaena Targaryen Phia Saban as Halaena Targaryen

as Halaena Targaryen Jefferson Hall as Tyland and Jason Lannister

as Tyland and Jason Lannister Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

What can I expect in House of the Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon season two shows the two warring families preparing for war, with Rhaenyra Targaryen fighting for her right to sit on the Iron Throne, currently occupied by King Aegon II.

You can peep the full trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 below.