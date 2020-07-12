Well folks, I guess we can just end MasterChef right here because sweet angel boy Reece Hignell has officially left the kitchen and to quote My Chemical Romance: I’m not okay.

Maybe I had a soft spot for him as the show’s token vegan and token KatyCat, but simply cannot stress how hard I was rooting for him.

But unfortunately, no matter how hard I try, I am not Melissa Leong and therefore, did not have the power to save our beloved Reece tonight.

Thankfully, he had a good run and even got to meet his idol Katy Perry at one point this season.

Tonight’s episode saw the remaining contestants battle it out presenting a four-course meal for some of the country’s greatest chefs.

Ultimately, it came down to Reece and Callum, who served up vegetables and dessert respectively.

But unfortunately for Reece, the judges felt like he didn’t quite try hard enough, while Callum tried a little ~too~ hard.

So at this point it’s Reece or Callum. Fuck. #MasterChefAU — Bel (@GoEatYourJello) July 12, 2020

When the decision was handed down, poor, sweet Reece was sent packing.

When Callum is safe… at the expense of Reece ???? #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/Edx976Aivs — Tas Mavridis* (@TasMavridis) July 12, 2020

Fans were understandably heartbroken.

We simply cannot handle this.

nope nope nope nope i cannot deal with reece leaving. #MasterChefAU — ???????????????????????????????????? (@alexandrabennyy) July 12, 2020

Justice for our OG KatyCat.

Oh, and while we’re at it, give him a TV show too.

JUSTICE (and a tv show) FOR REECE #MasterChefAU — Sophie Taylor ???? (@sophieettaylor) July 12, 2020

Seriously, I’m sobbing. I cannot handle this.

OH MY GOSH NOOOOO REECE!!! #MasterChefAU — Bugheadxxxx (@bugheadxxxx) July 12, 2020

I know, I know, every elimination when it gets down to the final few is tough. But GOD, I didn’t expect it to be THIS emotional.

All of the MasterChef contestants are just so wholesome, at least when a Bachie contestant gets the boot they’ve usually done something to warrant it. But all of these people are just trying to make tasty food! Can’t they all win? Give them all a prize! Participation trophies for all!