It’s Katy Perry day in the MasterChef kitchen today, and hoo boy it has been a wild time for mega fan Reece Hignell.

In true Katy Perry fashion, the theme of tonight’s dish was “Hot & Cold”, but the contestants only met the mystery judge half way through the challenge. While many of them were able to play it cool, Reece (who I imagine ran a Katy Perry Myspace fan club in his spare time) frankly lost his shit.

Before she even arrived our boy Reece was taking shots, which is a truly relatable mood.

“Oh shit!” he said. “I don’t know how to talk, I don’t know how to move, I’m just shutting down.”

While poor Reecey boy was losing his goddamn mind, Katy decided to drop a “serious gluten allergy” as a joke and honestly, this poor man looks like he’s about to drop dead.

We simply can’t help but stan his unapologetic fan-girling. The man is a hardcore KatyCat and he’s not about to pretend he isn’t.

Reece stirring the batter distractedly while fanning himself with his other hand while Katy Perry walks through the room is such a mood #vansterchef — ????☝️ (@nosakkayuuma) May 14, 2020

It’s pretty darn wholesome, if you ask me.

Reece everytime he sees Katy Perry standing there… #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/PlBYqJxrv7 — Tas Mavridis* (@TasMavridis) May 14, 2020

Reece on meeting Katy Perry face to face:

#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/OmAPjIyd5j — Stay at Home Sue. (@SueKennedy19) May 14, 2020

Honestly, this seems to be putting him at a massive disadvantage. How the hell is he meant to concentrate with the love of his life just metres away? Not to mention, she’s pregnant! The pressure! What if he gives her food poisoning?! STRESS!

Katy Perry: *yells* 35 minutes to go!

Reece: *sobs* She’s talking to me…#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/qcOvdsHUp3 — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 14, 2020

It’s a tough gig trying to play it cool when you’re meeting your fucking idol. I feel sorry for him, but also this was absolutely the best day of his life.

Poor Reece … he’s just not coping ???? — Morag Jones (@morag_jones) May 14, 2020

When it came down to tasting, Katy had some important thoughts for her number one fan.

“You’re the tits, Reece.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t win immunity, but he sure won the compliment of “the tits.”

Tonight’s episode had twists, turns, a singing Katy Perry in the kitchen, what more could you possibly ask for? Fuck the other judges, I want Katy Perry every week.