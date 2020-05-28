One of the great things about Masterchef is that the stars just wear their own shit on screen. None of this wardrobe department fashioning up the latest, exxy looks. It’s all ASOS and (prob) Best N Less, and a few niche designers in the mix. So when you want something a contestant wears, you simply have to ask… them. Like fans did to Reece Hignell during last night’s ep.

Reece watched on as his co-stars competed in an Immunity challenge, clapping from the rafters bit where they shove non-competing folks while wearing – this.

Yes, that is a Pug Life shirt in a sort of Supreme rip off design. Yes, we all wanted it.

Sadly, if you wanted the exact shirt Reece Hignell was wearing, you’re not in luck. He responded, saying it’s ancient ASOS gear.

However! I did a lil research for you and there are some options around if you’re that obsessed with pugs.

Homebodii Pug Life Pyjama Set, $89.95
Typo RFID Passport & Bag Tag Set, $10.50

Or if you just really want a pug tee, there’s these:

ZoDong Pug Life Tee, $20.16
The Mountain Men’s Pug Tee, $31.29
I’ll take an entire pug face across my torso, thanks.

