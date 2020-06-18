In a new interview, Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has claimed that she’s been paid by film bosses in the past to “be bigger” for roles.

The comic, who is currently promoting Amazon Prime’s new show LOL: Last One Laughing, told The Sun: “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.

“I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much.”

She continued: “I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

Following her past experiences, she revealed that she’s now focusing on “the mental side and the physical job” including training and working on nutrition.

“So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia will launch globally on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. Hosted by Rebel Wilson, the six-episode comedic series will roll out weekly culminating with its finale on July 3rd.